Soundwatch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. $V

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $19,974,000. Visa makes up about 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $328.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

