Soundwatch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 $PSX

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,430,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,604,000. Phillips 66 makes up 0.8% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,531,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,967 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $156,482,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE PSX opened at $133.78 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $143.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

