World Equity ETF $DFAW Stock Position Lifted by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in World Equity ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAW. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in World Equity ETF by 44,133.3% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in World Equity ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of World Equity ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 326,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 113,709 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in World Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

World Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4%

World Equity ETF stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. World Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

About World Equity ETF

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

