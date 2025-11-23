Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.