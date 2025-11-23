Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 334.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Trading Down 0.0%
NYSE:MO opened at $58.16 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80.
Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
