Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Purchased by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 3.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE WH opened at $72.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.