Soundwatch Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 643,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,457,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.5% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 122,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1,223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 29,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.30 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

