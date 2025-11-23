Soundwatch Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,265,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

