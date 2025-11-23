Soundwatch Capital LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EVTR stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

