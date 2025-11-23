Soundwatch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 482,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 341,767 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 897,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $24.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.