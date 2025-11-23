719 Shares in State Street Corporation $STT Acquired by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 103.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $122.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

