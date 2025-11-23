Soundwatch Capital LLC Invests $269,000 in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 413,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 244,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,587,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 221,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $80.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

