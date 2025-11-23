Parkland (TSE:PKI) Insider Chad Jason Graves Acquires 12,500 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) insider Chad Jason Graves bought 12,500 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$512,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$745,093. This represents a 220.34% increase in their position.

Parkland Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$30.09 and a twelve month high of C$41.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parkland had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of C$7.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.6022267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PKI

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.