Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Sells 3,706 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after buying an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,035.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 793,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

