Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ASML were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Down 1.5%

ASML stock opened at $966.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,000.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.89. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

