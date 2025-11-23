Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

