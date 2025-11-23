Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Sells $341,135.70 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $341,135.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 126,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,814.54. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Polovin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Andrew Polovin sold 6,387 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $434,699.22.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEM. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,981,755 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,176 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 31.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Tempus AI by 312.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 965,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

