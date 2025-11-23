1,450 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 132.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,946,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after buying an additional 361,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,279,000 after buying an additional 309,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.85.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2%

DE opened at $487.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $403.01 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

