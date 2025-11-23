Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $186,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

