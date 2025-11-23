Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Buys 598 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $533,486,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $207.96 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

