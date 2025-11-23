Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 617 Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

