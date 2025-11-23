44,500 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.4% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 50,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,478,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

