Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $14.09 Million Position in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth $141,026,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at $83,397,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at $73,593,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at $53,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth about $40,689,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

JBT Marel Trading Up 5.0%

NYSE:JBTM opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $148.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair upgraded JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBT Marel

JBT Marel Profile

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.