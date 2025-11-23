Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,282,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Procore Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,954,000 after purchasing an additional 451,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,292,000 after purchasing an additional 72,870 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,879,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,067,000 after purchasing an additional 126,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,790,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,202,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $290,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,535.96. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 36,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $2,825,459.76. Following the sale, the director owned 1,071,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,660,726.94. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 397,342 shares of company stock worth $29,019,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

