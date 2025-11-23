Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,299 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 196.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Roth Capital downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.