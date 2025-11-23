Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,622 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $18,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,730,000 after buying an additional 198,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 81.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.9%

SKWD stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.57%.The business had revenue of $382.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.