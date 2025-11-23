Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,033 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Capri by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Capri by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The business had revenue of $856.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

