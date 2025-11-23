Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,025,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,787.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,651.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,652.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,400.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

