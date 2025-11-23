Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,584,000 after buying an additional 512,813 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,284,000 after acquiring an additional 322,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 379,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.