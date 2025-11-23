First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Stock Position Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 97,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8%

FR stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

