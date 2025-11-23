Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 23,185 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rambus by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,728 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $60,535,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $57,084,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rambus by 392.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 881,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at $30,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete raised Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Rambus Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RMBS opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, Director Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $215,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,432.08. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $642,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,459.12. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,227 shares of company stock worth $2,714,940 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.