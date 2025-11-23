Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 94,667 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,667 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,549.62. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

