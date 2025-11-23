Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after buying an additional 1,528,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $38,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,774,000 after acquiring an additional 774,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 94.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after acquiring an additional 728,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 333.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $46.70 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

