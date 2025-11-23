Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 3.0%

PKG stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.41. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.17.

Read Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.