First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.41. 2,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
