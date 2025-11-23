First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.41. 2,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 136,017 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

