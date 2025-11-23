Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. 168,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 371,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 360.1% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,311,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

