Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 312,298 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,298 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coupang were worth $22,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 38.3% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 39.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Coupang by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coupang by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 94,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Coupang Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. This represents a 61.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $2,076,045.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,182.14. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,084. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

