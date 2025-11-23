Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 375.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $122.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $203.63.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

