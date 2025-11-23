Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €1,690.00 and last traded at €1,637.00. Approximately 277,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1,596.00.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 7.2%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €1,820.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1,767.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

