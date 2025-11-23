Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.60 and last traded at $166.60. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.76.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

