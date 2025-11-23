Prudential PLC Sells 9,557 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $209.33. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

