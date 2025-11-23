Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 27,747 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,356,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,747 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,094,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $10,803,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,601,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

In other news, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $118,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,380.57. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 882,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,198.35. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $239,532. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.74. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $75.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Further Reading

