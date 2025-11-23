Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 23,936.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,279.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $258,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,920. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 43,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,946,411.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,888.08. This represents a 58.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 94,635 shares of company stock worth $3,913,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.37 and a beta of 2.16. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

