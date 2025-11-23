Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $12.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,147,000 after purchasing an additional 408,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,069,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 347,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

