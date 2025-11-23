SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

