Head-To-Head Review: Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) and Its Rivals

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Willis Lease Finance to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Willis Lease Finance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Willis Lease Finance Competitors 133 583 1009 66 2.56

As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Willis Lease Finance’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Lease Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 18.77% 21.75% 3.61% Willis Lease Finance Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $689.42 million $108.61 million 7.17 Willis Lease Finance Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 6.37

Willis Lease Finance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Willis Lease Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Lease Finance pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance peers beat Willis Lease Finance on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2023, it had a total lease portfolio of 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 74 lessees in 42 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 198 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

