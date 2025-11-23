Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

ADP opened at $253.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

