Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Head to Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Minerva Surgical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $17.63 million 2.93 $6.95 million $0.05 9.06 Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Titan Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

