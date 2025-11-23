Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 64,576 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.