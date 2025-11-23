Loews Corporation $L Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14,900.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.3%

Loews stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

